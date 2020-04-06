A male victim has sustained life-threatening injuries following a reported shooting in Brampton.

It happened on Sawston Circle Monday evening, in the area of Edenbrook Hill Drive and Bovaird Drive.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services said they found a male victim with life-threatening injuries.

Peel Regional Police said they responded to the call at around 5:20 p.m.

They said that the investigation remains active and that there is a heavy police presence at the scene.

People are being advised to avoid the area.