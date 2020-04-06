Male critical after reported shooting in Brampton
The Peel Regional Police logo is seen in this file photo.
Published Monday, April 6, 2020 6:10PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 6, 2020 6:46PM EDT
A male victim has sustained life-threatening injuries following a reported shooting in Brampton.
It happened on Sawston Circle Monday evening, in the area of Edenbrook Hill Drive and Bovaird Drive.
Peel Regional Paramedic Services said they found a male victim with life-threatening injuries.
Peel Regional Police said they responded to the call at around 5:20 p.m.
They said that the investigation remains active and that there is a heavy police presence at the scene.
People are being advised to avoid the area.