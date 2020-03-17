Male critically injured after setting himself on fire in downtown Toronto
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, March 17, 2020 9:35AM EDT
A male is in critical condition in hospital after setting himself on fire in a downtown Toronto intersection on Tuesday morning.
Toronto police say they were called to Dundas Street East and Church Street at 8:43 a.m. for reports of a male pouring accelerant on himself and setting himself on fire.
They arrived to find the male in critical condition.
He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.
Jarvis Street was closed between Dundas and Gerrard streets to allow for cleanup and an investigation.