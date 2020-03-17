

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A male is in critical condition in hospital after setting himself on fire in a downtown Toronto intersection on Tuesday morning.

Toronto police say they were called to Dundas Street East and Church Street at 8:43 a.m. for reports of a male pouring accelerant on himself and setting himself on fire.

They arrived to find the male in critical condition.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Jarvis Street was closed between Dundas and Gerrard streets to allow for cleanup and an investigation.