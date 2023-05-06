A male is in critical condition at a Toronto-area trauma centre after he was shot Friday night in Pickering.

Durham Regional Police were called to the area of Altona and Kingston roads at around 11:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim with a gunshot wound. He was transported to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The shooting appears to have been an isolated incident, according to police.

Police remain on scene and their investigation is ongoing. No suspect information has been released, and no one is custody at this time, police say.