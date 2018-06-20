

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating an assault near the border of Peel and Halton regions that left one man in critical condition and two others injured.

Investigators have released few details about the incident but Halton Regional Police told CP24 that the assault occurred in both Brampton and Halton Hills.

Peel Paramedics said three injured males were found near James Potter Road and Steeles Avenue in Brampton following an assault somewhere in the surrounding area.

One victim was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, a second victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, and the third male suffered minor injuries.

Police say the investigation is still in its infancy and no suspect information is available at this time.

No arrests have been made in the case.

As part of the police investigation, northbound and southbound Winston Churchill Boulevard has been shut down between Embleton Road and Steeles Avenue.

The area is expected to be shut down for a few hours.