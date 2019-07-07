

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A male is in critical condition after he was stabbed in Bowmanville on Sunday night, Durham Regional Police say.

Police say they were called to Queen and Temperance streets in Bowmanville sometime after 10 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Officers said they arrived to find the victim in critical condition, and his vital signs became absent at one point.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he remains in life-threatening condition.

No suspect information was made available by investigators.