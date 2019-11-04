

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One male has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition following a shooting in Etobicoke.

The victim was shot in the area of The Queensway and North Queen Street shortly before 1 p.m.

Paramedics say the male victim sustained critical injuries and has been taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

Police have not released a description of possible suspects but said one person fled the scene in a vehicle.

Roads will be closed in the area for the police investigation.