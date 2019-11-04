Male critically injured in Etobicoke shooting: police
Police are investigating a shooting in Etobicoke that left one male critically injured.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, November 4, 2019 1:13PM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 4, 2019 1:33PM EST
One male has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition following a shooting in Etobicoke.
The victim was shot in the area of The Queensway and North Queen Street shortly before 1 p.m.
Paramedics say the male victim sustained critical injuries and has been taken to a trauma centre for treatment.
Police have not released a description of possible suspects but said one person fled the scene in a vehicle.
Roads will be closed in the area for the police investigation.