

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A male victim is in life-threatening condition after he was stabbed near the Queen Elizabeth Way in Mississauga on Tuesday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to Cawthra Road and the QEW at 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of a stabbing.

They arrived to find a male in life-threatening condition.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Initial witness reports indicate a single suspect fled the scene in a car.

Anyone with information is asked to call 12 Division.