One person has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after a stabbing in Scarborough.

Police were called to the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Meadowacres Drive, south of Sheppard Avenue East, just after 7:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a male victim with stab wounds.

Toronto paramedics said the victim was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they don’t know where the stabbing exactly happened.

There is no suspect information at this time.