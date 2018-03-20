

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A male cyclist in his 60s is dead after police said he ran into the back of a parked delivery van in the city’s Don Mills neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police say they were called to Laurentide Drive and Minorca Place, east of York Mills and Don Mills roads, at 3:01 p.m. for a report of a collision involving a cyclist and a vehicle.

They arrived to find a man in his 60s without vital signs.

He was rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital’s trauma centre by paramedics. He was later pronounced dead.

Sgt. Reimer said the driver of the delivery van was pulled over on the side of road and was just getting out of the van to make a delivery.

“While he was making that delivery, a male in his 60s was riding a bicycle and rode into the back of his delivery van,” Reimer said.

He said officers are photographing the scene and appealing for witnesses and any surveillance camera footage that captured the collision.

Officers also brought a drone to the scene to map and document it.

Laurentide Drive was closed in both directions between Larabee Crescent and Alvarado Place to allow for an investigation.