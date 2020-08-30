A male cyclist has been transported to a trauma centre with potentially life-threatening injuries after reportedly falling from a cliff near Bellamy Ravine Creek on Sunday afternoon, according to Toronto police.

Police said it responded to reports of a cyclist toppling over a cliff after riding near the edge at Bellamy Ravine Creek and West Hill Creek.

Toronto paramedics say a man in his 20 was rushed via an emergency run to a trauma centre with serious and potentially critical injuries.

Police are reminding the public to abide by posted signs near cliffs and creeks for their safety.