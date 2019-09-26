Male cyclist seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Brampton
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Thursday, September 26, 2019 7:47PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 26, 2019 7:49PM EDT
A man in his 50s has been seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle in Brampton.
Emergency crews were called in the area of Creditview Road and Bleasdale Avenue, north of Bovaird Drive West, just before 7:15 p.m. for reports of a cyclist hit.
When officers arrived, they located a man who was unconscious but breathing.
The man has been airlifted to Sunnybrook hospital with critical injuries, Ornge said.
Peel police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
The intersection will be closed for investigation.