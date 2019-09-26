

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man in his 50s has been seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle in Brampton.

Emergency crews were called in the area of Creditview Road and Bleasdale Avenue, north of Bovaird Drive West, just before 7:15 p.m. for reports of a cyclist hit.

When officers arrived, they located a man who was unconscious but breathing.

The man has been airlifted to Sunnybrook hospital with critical injuries, Ornge said.

Peel police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The intersection will be closed for investigation.