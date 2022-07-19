A 21-year-old woman has very serious injuries after being assaulted by a cyclist on a bike path in Toronto’s west end last weekend, police say.

The incident happened on July 9 near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Strachan Avenue.

According to Toronto police, a 21-year-old woman was walking westbound on the Martin Goodman Trail, west of Ontario Place Boulevard, when a man riding a bicycle eastbound on the trail approached her.

He then allegedly used his left shoulder to strike the woman in the face causing her to fall to the ground.

The victim was transported to hospital with “very serious, non-life-threatening injuries.”

The suspect, who fled the scene eastbound on the trail, is described as a white, five-foot-10 with a heavy build, about 45 years old with grey unshaven stubble and a round face.

He was last seen wearing a fluorescent yellow shirt and shorts, and riding a road bike with gears.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.