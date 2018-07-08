Male cyclist struck by vehicle downtown suffers serious injuries
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, July 8, 2018 12:16PM EDT
A male cyclist struck by a vehicle downtown has been rushed to a trauma centre for treatment.
The cyclist was hit near St. George Street and Prince Arthur Avenue shortly before 11:30 a.m.
Police said the victim’s injuries are believed to be serious.
The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene, police confirmed.