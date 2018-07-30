

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A male cyclist has been taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after he fell off of his bike in Etobicoke on Monday night.

The incident took place at around 11 p.m. in the area of Crown Hill Place and Riverwood Parkway.

Investigators said the cyclist, who is a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

Roads were blocked off in the area to accommodate an investigation but have since reopened.