

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A male cyclist has been taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after a collision took place in Etobicoke on Monday night.

The incident took place at around 11 p.m. in the area of Crown Hill Place and Riverwood Parkway.

Investigators said the vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene.

Roads have been blocked off in the area to accommodate an investigation.