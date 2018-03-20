

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A male cyclist in his 60s was rushed to hospital without vital signs after he was struck by a vehicle in Don Mills on Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police say they were called to Laurentide Drive and Minorca Place, east of York Mills and Don Mills roads, at 3:01 p.m. for a report of a collision involving a cyclist and a vehicle.

They arrived to find a man in his 60s without vital signs.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre by paramedics.

Police say the driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.

Laurentide Drive was closed in both directions between Larabee Crescent and Alvarado Place to allow for an investigation.