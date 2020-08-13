Male dead after being found with obvious signs of trauma in Brampton park
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Thursday, August 13, 2020 4:34PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 13, 2020 4:48PM EDT
A male is dead after being found with obvious signs of trauma in a Brampton park Thursday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to Queen Mary Drive and Whispering Hills Gate, south of Sandalwoods Parkway, before 3:30 p.m. for reports of a person with “lots of blood on him.”
When officers arrived, they located a male victim without vital signs.
Peel paramedics said he was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The incident is being treated as suspicious, police said.
The homicide unit has been called to investigate.