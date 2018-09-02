

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A male victim has been pronounced dead at the scene following a shooting at Coronation Park, near the city’s waterfront.

The shooting happened near a set of baseball diamonds in the park near Lake Shore and Fort York boulevards.

Police were called to the area at around 6:15 p.m., where they found a man with serious injuries

He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Toronto police said they are looking for four suspects who were seen running away from the area. One of them is described as wearing a grey Nike hoodie with a black stripe on the chest.