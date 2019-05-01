

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that a male is dead after a shooting at a residence in Rexdale.

It happened at an address near John Garland and Humber College boulevards.

Police say that the victim, believed to be in his mid 20s to mid 30s, was found unresponsive at the scene. He was not transported to hospital.

No information has been released about potential suspects at this point.

Police are currently on scene.