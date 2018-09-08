

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A male is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting near Toronto’s Stockyards District on Saturday afternoon.

Toronto paramedics say they were called to the corner of Old Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West at 3:35 p.m. for a report of a male shot.

Police said they arrived to find the victim without vital signs.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics said.

Police said they arrested a male suspect after a short search of the scene.

This is the city’s 74th homicide of the year.