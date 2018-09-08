Male dead after shooting near the Stockyards: EMS
This undated photo shows a Toronto police cruiser.
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Saturday, September 8, 2018 4:01PM EDT
A male is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting near Toronto’s Stockyards District on Saturday afternoon.
Toronto paramedics say they were called to the corner of Old Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West at 3:35 p.m. for a report of a male shot.
Police said they arrived to find the victim without vital signs.
He was later pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics said.
Police said they arrested a male suspect after a short search of the scene.
This is the city’s 74th homicide of the year.