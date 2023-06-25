A male has died following a stabbing in Scarborough Sunday evening.

Police say it happened in the Brimley Road and Eglinton Avenue East area shortly after 7 p.m.

A male victim was located at the scene with stab wounds and was transported to hospital via emergency run, according to police.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead in hospital. They did not provide any further information about the victim or the circumstances leading up to the stabbing.

No suspect information has been released.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 9-1-1 and are warning of traffic delays in the area.