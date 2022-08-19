A male is dead and a female has serious injuries following an overnight shooting in Oakville, Halton Regional Police say.

At around 1 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Belt Lane and Littlefield Road, north of the QEW.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims, a male and a female, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene and the female was taken to hospital in serious condition, police said.

Investigators believe the victims were targeted by the shooter.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

No suspect information has been released.

Halton police's homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 905-825-4776 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-847.