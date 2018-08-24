

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A male is dead after a fight occurred in the Malvern area of Scarborough on Friday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante says officers and paramedics were called to the Melham Court and Melford Drive area, near Tapscott Road and Finch Avenue East at 12:43 p.m. for an altercation in progress.

They arrived to an industrial area to find a male unconscious and not breathing at the scene, suffering from obvious signs of trauma to his upper body.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A male suspect reportedly fled the scene.

Homicide detectives have been called in to investigate.

The death is Toronto’s 68th homicide.