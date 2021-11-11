Male dies after overnight shooting in Ajax
Police tape is seen in front of a Durham Regional Police cruiser. (Durham Regional Police)
Share:
Published Thursday, November 11, 2021 7:50AM EST
A male has died after a shooting in Ajax overnight, Durham Regional Police say.
On Thursday, police responded to reports of a shooting at a residence on Pemby Drive, near Kingston and Westney roads, shortly before 4:30 a.m.
Police say a male was located with critical injuries and transported to a trauma centre.
He was later pronounced deceased, police say.
The male's identitiy has not been released.
Further details about the incident are unknown.
Police are on scene investigating.
This is a developing news story.