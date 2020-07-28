Male dies in hospital after Mississauga stabbing
Police investigate a fatal stabbing near Battleford and Montevideo roads in Mississauga Tuesday July 28, 2020. (David Ritchie)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, July 28, 2020 10:57PM EDT
A male victim has died of his injuries in hospital following a stabbing in Mississauga.
It happened near Battleford and Montevideo roads at around 8:23 p.m., Peel police said.
The victim was rushed to a trauma centre, but succumbed to his injuries.
There is no suspect information so far.
Homicide investigators have now been notified, police say.
There is a heavy police presence in the area as officers investigate.