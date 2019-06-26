

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A male driver has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a five-vehicle collision in Brampton.

It happened on Mayfield Road, between Humber Station Road and Colerain Drive at around 1:40 p.m.

Two transport trucks, a sport utility vehicle, a hatchback, and a van all collided, OPP said.

The driver of the SUV was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

A number of other people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

There’s no word so far on what caused the collision.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.

Mayfield Road remains closed between Humber Station Road and Colerain Drive as police investigate.