A man in his 30s has been arrested after a multi-vehicle collision in Vaughan on Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Milner Gate, just north of Steeles Avenue West, at around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a crash.

York Regional Police Sgt. David Flood said the suspect was travelling south on the northbound lanes of Bathurst at a high rate of speed when he passed an officer responding to an unrelated call.

The officer lost sight of the vehicle, Flood said, but a short time later, the officer located the same vehicle involved in four separate collisions.

Flood said the suspect got out of his car and attempted to fight the officer.

During the altercation, he said, a Taser was deployed. The suspect was then tackled down and was taken into custody, police said.

Flood said the suspect was transported to a hospital for his Taser injuries.

"We don't know where he's from or where he was going. We're still in the very early stages," Flood said.

Two other people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

There were no police officers injured, Flood said.

No charges have been laid.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.