Male driver injured in three-vehicle crash in midtown Toronto
CP24.com
Published Saturday, May 9, 2020 8:35PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 9, 2020 9:41PM EDT
One person has been injured in a three-vehicle collision in midtown Toronto on Saturday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue just after 8 p.m. for reports of a crash.
Police said one of the vehicles involved crashed into a Starbucks store.
A male driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
Police closed the intersection for investigation but it has since reopened.