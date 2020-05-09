

CP24.com





One person has been injured in a three-vehicle collision in midtown Toronto on Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue just after 8 p.m. for reports of a crash.

Police said one of the vehicles involved crashed into a Starbucks store.

A male driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police closed the intersection for investigation but it has since reopened.