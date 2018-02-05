

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A male victim is dead after a crash took place on Highway 427 in Etobicoke on Monday night.

The collision occurred on the highway, just south of Derry Road at around 8 p.m.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said two vehicles were involved in the collision.

A male driver of one of the vehicles involved had to be extracted following the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Schmidt said.

Road closures were implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.