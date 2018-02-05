Male driver killed in Highway 427 crash
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Monday, February 5, 2018 9:39PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 5, 2018 10:57PM EST
A male victim is dead after a crash took place on Highway 427 in Etobicoke on Monday night.
The collision occurred on the highway, just south of Derry Road at around 8 p.m.
Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said two vehicles were involved in the collision.
A male driver of one of the vehicles involved had to be extracted following the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Schmidt said.
Road closures were implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.
Fatal collision: #Hwy427 SB south of Derry. Deceased male ejected from vehicle https://t.co/woO6ldtaZh— Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) February 6, 2018