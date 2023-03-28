A male driver has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle became wedged underneath a transport truck’s trailer on Highway 401 on Tuesday evening.

It happened in the eastbound 401 collectors near Renforth Drive and the on-ramp to Highway 427 north, Toronto Fire tells CP24.

Fire crews say they received reports that the driver was unconscious and trapped in his vehicle.

Both the vehicle and driver have since been extricated, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt. Ted Dongelmans confirmed.

The driver was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition, he said.

Dongelmans said the cause of the collision is still being investigated and that at this time it's "hard to say exactly what happened."

Traffic is currently being diverted to the express lanes which OPP says are moving slowly. "Cleanup has begun but the closure is expected to remain until at least 10:30 p.m.," they said.MS.