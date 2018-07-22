

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person is facing impaired driving charges following a serious collision on the QEW in Mississauga.

The two-vehicle collision occurred in the Toronto-bound lanes of the highway near Hurontario Street at around 4:30 a.m.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said one vehicle contained five occupants and a male driver was the lone occupant of the second vehicle.

The impact of the collision caused both of the vehicles to roll over.

“One of the vehicles punched right through the guiderail, causing significant damage,” Schmidt said. “There were several other vehicles that were travelling westbound that were struck by debris and were damaged as a result of this collision.”

All six people in the two vehicles were taken to hospital for treatment.

Two of the victims sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a trauma centre.

Schmidt said the male driver of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries and is facing impaired-driving related charges.

Officers with the Port Credit OPP detachment are investigating the collision.

“It was raining at the time of the collision and we actively seeking any other witnesses that have information to help us,” Schmidt said.

The highway was completely shut down in both directions in the area early this morning but police confirmed at around 8:30 a.m. that two right Fort Erie-bound lanes had reopened.

“The cleanup will take some time. I expect the left lane of both the westbound and the eastbound lanes to remain closed for the morning and into most of the afternoon,” Schmidt noted. “You may want to avoid that area.”