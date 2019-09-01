Male fatally shot in parking lot outside Mississauga restaurant
Police tape is shown in a file photo. (CP24)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Sunday, September 1, 2019 6:22AM EDT
A male is dead after a shooting in the parking lot of a Mississauga restaurant early Sunday morning, police say.
It happened outside an establishment in the vicinity of Hurontario Street and Central Parkway at around 2:30 a.m.
The victim was pronounced dead on scene.
No arrests have been made and no information has been released about potential suspects at this time.
More to come…