

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two people have been transported to hospital in serious condition following a stabbing in North York this morning.

Officers were called to the area of Wilson Avenue and Collinson Boulevard, near Bathurst Street, for a reported stabbing at around 9:50 a.m.

Paramedics say one male and one female were transported from the scene to a trauma centre for treatment.

The injuries sustained by the victims are believed to be serious.

Police say one person is in custody in connection with the incident and no other suspects are outstanding.