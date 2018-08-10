

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A male and a female have been taken to hospital after being rescued from the water at Woodbine Beach on Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area, near Ashbridge’s Bay, at around 2:30 p.m. for reports of people “in distress” in the water.

Officers initially said while the two people were rescued, a third was missing in the water. Subsequently a search was being conducted but was later called off by police as they said everyone was “accounted for.”

“I think there might have been some confusion,” Toronto police spokesperson Gary Long told CP24. “People at the scene who were doing the investigating and the searching advised that everyone was accounted for.”

“I don’t know the circumstances as to why it happened. We had reports that they were swimming, that they slipped. I haven’t seen or heard of a boat in the area. At this point, we just don’t know.”

The pair was taken to hospital from the scene by Toronto paramedics. One of the victims is in life-threatening condition and the extent of the other person’s condition is not yet known, police said.

At the height of the incident, seven fire crews, one fire boat and the coast guard were on scene to assist in the search efforts.