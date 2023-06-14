Male found dead in Lake Ontario following reports of swimmer in distress along Mississauga waterfront
Emergency crews are shown searching Lake Ontario in Mississauga amid reports of a swimmer in distress on Wednesday afternoon.
Share:
Published Wednesday, June 14, 2023 5:38PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 14, 2023 6:56PM EDT
A body was pulled from Lake Ontario along Mississauga’s waterfront on Wednesday evening following earlier reports of a swimmer in distress.
Police say that crews were first dispatched to the Lakefront Promenade area in Mississauga’s Lakeview neighbourhood at around 3:40 p.m.
A search and rescue mission was later commenced by members of the Peel Regional Police marine unit, alongside firefighters.
Shortly before 7 p.m., Peel police confirmed that a male had been found dead in the water.
This is a breaking news story. More to come.