Male found suffering from stab wound at Victoria Park Station
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, May 14, 2019 4:51PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 14, 2019 5:33PM EDT
A male is in serious condition at a hospital trauma centre after he was found suffering from a stab wound at Victoria Park subway station on Tuesday afternoon.
Police say they were called to the station sometime before 4:30 p.m. for a report of a male who walked into the subway station with a serious stab wound.
Paramedics said they arrived to find the male in serious condition.
He was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment.
Investigators halted bus and subway service at the station for a short period of time but it later resumed after it was confirmed the victim was assaulted off of TTC property.
The exact location of the stabbing is not yet known.