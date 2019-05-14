

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A male is in serious condition at a hospital trauma centre after he was found suffering from a stab wound at Victoria Park subway station on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the station sometime before 4:30 p.m. for a report of a male who walked into the subway station with a serious stab wound.

Paramedics said they arrived to find the male in serious condition.

He was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment.

Investigators halted bus and subway service at the station for a short period of time but it later resumed after it was confirmed the victim was assaulted off of TTC property.

The exact location of the stabbing is not yet known.