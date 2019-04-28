

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A male victim was rushed to a trauma centre from the scene of a Scarborough shooting on Sunday night.

Shots were fired on Ivy Green Crescent, located near Orton Park Road and Brimorton Drive, at around 10 p.m.

Toronto paramedics said the male victim was transported to hospital in critical condition after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

No information regarding any possible suspects has been released in connection with this case.

Roads have been blocked off nearby as officers investigate the matter.