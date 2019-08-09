

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One male is in hospital this morning in critical condition after a shooting at a basketball court in Scarborough's West Hill neighbourhood.

The incident occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Galloway Road.

Police say when they arrived on scene, they were unable to locate a victim.

But a male suffering from gunshot wounds later showed up at a local hospital and police believe he was the victim injured in the shooting at the basketball court.

The male was transferred to a trauma centre for treatment and his injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects but forensic officers are currently on scene collecting evidence.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the shooting to come forward.

One resident of the area told CP24 that he heard the shooting from his balcony.

"Just four shots. Bang, bang, bang," he said. "I looked out and I just (saw) a couple of guys going toward… Lawrence Road."