

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A male victim has been critically injured in a shooting in Mississauga Saturday evening.

It happened in a parking lot in the area of Mavis Road and Britannia Road just after 6:30 p.m.

Peel police said the victim was driven to a trauma centre, where he remains in critical condition.

Police said they believe an altercation between the victim and suspects led to the shooting.

There is no suspect description at this time.

More to come.