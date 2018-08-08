

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police say a male is in critical condition at a hospital trauma centre after he was stabbed in Scarborough’s West Hill neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police say they were called to the corner of Lawrence Avenue East and Kingston Road sometime around 12:30 p.m. for a report of a male who was stabbed.

They arrived to find the victim in life-threatening condition.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre via ambulance emergency run.

A short time later, police said they located a male suspect with the help of a K9 unit and took him into custody.