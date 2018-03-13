

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





One person is in custody after police were called in to deal with a suspicious package found at a municipal building in Mississauga.

Officers responded to the call at a Region of Peel building on Hurontario Street near Kingsway Drive at around 2 p.m.

A short time later police said one male was in custody and that a building in the area had been evacuated.

However the region later said on Twitter that no evacuation was in place and that the building remained open, despite police activity.

At around 4 p.m., police said the package had been dealt with by an Explosive Device Unit.

It’s not yet clear what the package contained.