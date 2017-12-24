

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





One person has been taken to hospital following a stabbing at Nathan Phillips Square.

Toronto police said the incident took place at around 7:30 p.m.

A male victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

It’s not clear what motivated the stabbing.

The suspect is described by police as an Asian male, around 25 years of age. He had a slim build and was wearing a dark black jacket, blue jeans, a black and white toque and no shoes. Police said he was in possession of a knife and was last seen in the area of Queen Street West and Bay Street.

The stabbing took place as hundreds of people skated at Nathan Phillips Square on Christmas Eve. No other injuries were reported.