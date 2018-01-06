

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 23-year-old man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Regent Park early Saturday morning.

Police say that the victim was travelling in a vehicle with two other people when it pulled over near Sackville and Oak streets at around 2:40 a.m.

At that point, police say that the victim and another passenger in the vehicle got out and began talking while the driver remained in their seat.

That’s when police allege that the other passenger fired three shots at the victim before getting back in the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Police say that they are looking for a dark-coloured, four-door sedan in connection with the shooting.

The victim underwent emergency surgery following the shooting, according to police. His condition has since stabilized, though investigators have not yet had an opportunity to speak with him.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is being urged to come forward.