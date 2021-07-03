Male in life-threatening condition after shooting in Scarborough
Share:
Published Saturday, July 3, 2021 6:38PM EDT
Toronto police say a male has life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Scarborough Saturday evening.
Police said they responded to reports of someone shot in the area of Kennedy Road and Antrim Crescent.
When officers arrived on scene, they located a male suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.
Shell casings were found at the scene.
Police remain at the scene investigating.
This is a developing news story.