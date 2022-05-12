Male in serious condition after daylight shooting in Toronto's Don Mills neighbourhood
Police tape is shown in this file photo. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)
Published Thursday, May 12, 2022 11:55AM EDT
A male has been rushed to hospital following a shooting in the city’s Don Mills neighbourhood on Thursday morning.
It happened in the vicinity of Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue at around 11 a.m.
Police say that the suspects in the shooting reportedly fled the area. Officer are currently canvassing.
The victim is listed in serious but non-life threatening condition, according to paramedics.