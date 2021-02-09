A male is in hospital with serious injuries following an early morning fire in Oshawa.

At around 6 a.m. Tuesday, fire crews responded to reports of a fire at a house on Wilson Road South, near Taylor Avenue.

Heavy smoke and flames were seen billowing from the home.

“Upon arrival, they encountered heavy flames coming out of the street side of this building. There was one male patient that was discovered in the rear of the property and was transported to hospital,” Oshawa Fire Chief Derrick Clark said at the scene.

The male was subsequently transferred to Sunnybrook Hospital in serious condition, Clark said.

Fire crews said the male was the only occupant inside the home at the time of the blaze.

The fire has since been knocked down and roads in the area have reopened.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.

Clark said an investigation team is currently on scene.

“We’ll be looking at the circumstances around this fire, the cause and possibly the origin as well,” Clark said.

“The crews did a tremendous job today as they encountered very heavy smoke and flames upon arrival. This house was fully involved,” he added.