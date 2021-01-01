

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A male victim is in hospital after he was shot in Toronto’s Corso Italia neighbourhood on New Year’s Day.

Police said they were called to Dufferin Street and St. Clair Avenue West sometime after midnight for reports that someone was shot.

They found shell casings, but no victim at the scene.



A short time later, the victim showed up a hospital in the city requiring treatment for unknown injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 13 Division at 416-808-1300.