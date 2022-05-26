One male was shot by police near an elementary school in Scarborough’s Port Union area on Thursday afternoon, first responders and an eyewitness said.

Paramedics tell CP24 they were called to the corner of Lawrence Avenue East and Port Union Road at 1:24 p.m. for a shooting.

Approximately 30 minutes prior to the shooting, police were called to Maberley Crescent and Oxhorn Road, just east of the shooting scene, for reports of a person carrying a rifle on the street.

Police said an officer discharged a firearm at a suspect and struck him at least once.

That suspect is now in police custody.

Their exact condition is now known. At 2:40 p.m., Toronto police said the Special Investigations Unit was called to the scene to investigate.

Video obtained from a witness at the scene shows officers cordoning off a section East Avenue, directly across from William G. Davis Public school.

A body covered with an orange tarp can be seen on the sidewalk.

Paramedics said they did not transport anyone from the scene.

A man who happened to pick his sick son up from a nearby school prior to the incident says it appeared that the person who was shot also had a bicycle.

“The police shot him and then they were trying to do CPR and they put a blanket over him after that,” he told CP24.

Another witness told CP24 that they heard "three rapid shots" and then saw officers attempt to revive a male on the sidewalk.

That witness told CP24 officers told him they were searching for a male on a bicycle with a rifle in the area.

The Toronto District School Board says Charlottetown Junior Public School and Centennial Road Junior Public School were in hold and secure, while Joseph Howe Senior Public School and Sir Oliver Mowat Collegiate Institute were in lockdown mode due to the incident.

Officers said later the incident posed "no wider threat to public safety."

All school restrictions were lifted by 3 p.m.

Police said parents are being asked to pick up their children from William Davis Junior Public School now as it is no longer in lockdown.