

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A male injured in a shooting at a Brampton townhouse complex on Tuesday night has now died, Peel police confirm.

The shooting occurred near McCallum and Orenda courts, in the area of Kennedy Road and Clarence Street, at around 10:45 p.m.

Police say they arrived to the scene to find a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment but later died.

The Peel Regional Police Service’s Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau is now leading the investigation.