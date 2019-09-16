

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





One male was injured by gunfire after shots rang out in a residential building in The Elms area Monday evening.

It happened inside a building near Albion Road and Armel Court.

Toronto police said a victim was located at the scene and his injuries appeared to be minor.

Four males in dark clothing are reported to have fled the area following the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.